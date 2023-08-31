Did RHOSLC's Lisa Barlow Get Plastic Surgery? Then, Now Photos

Did ‘RHOSLC’ Star Lisa Barlow Get Plastic Surgery? See Her Transformation Photos

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow is a true stunner and takes pride in maintaining her physical appearance. The New York native loves sharing her beauty secrets with fans, but some have questioned if she’s also turned to plastic surgery for cosmetic upkeep.

“I’m really anti-injections, for me. But I love them,” she told Good Things Utah in 2020. “Like, whoever wants to get them, get them. But like my forehead moves. People don’t believe me but I’m insane about my skin and I love spray tans.”

That being said, the “baby gorgeous” reality star admitted to getting a boob job – but has kept her face au natural.

