The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Angie Katsanevas may be a rookie Housewife, but she is no stranger to the chaotic group of women. The hair salon owner became a “friend of” the show during season 3 as Jen Shah’s then-bestie. Now Angie has taken her spot on the cast, fans will be able to learn more about her expensive lifestyle – and chatter about what her net worth looks like.

What Is ‘RHOSLC’ Star Angie Katsanevas’ Net Worth?

The Utah native is with an estimated $5 million in 2023, according to multiple reports.

What Is ‘RHOSLC’ Star Angie Katsanevas’ Job?

Angie turned her passion for hairstyling into a booming business after she first met husband Shawn Trujillo at a hair salon.

In 1999, the couple opened their first business, Lunatic Fringe Salon in Salt Lake City. Angie and Shawn have since opened more than 10 salon locations located in Utah, Idaho, Ohio and Tennessee.

“We started to create this demand of people who wanted to work with us … in the first location when we expanded it was because we were bursting at the seams with a waiting list of people who wanted to work there,” Shawn previously told Hair by L’oreal. “That’s when we went on to the second location and so on. We never opened without the demand being there.”

When Did ‘RHOSLC’ Star Angie Katsanevas Get Married?

The Bravo star and Shawn got married in 1999 and have since welcomed their daughter, Elektra.

The power couple celebrated their daughter’s ​12th birthday in May 2023 and Angie shared how proud she was to be Elektra’s mother.

“12 years ago I prayed for a special order from Heaven. A baby girl with my sense of humor and her Dads good looks,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Just like at Crown Burgers God finally called my number. After a 37 year wait my order was ready. She was perfectly packaged, spiced with love, and worth the wait.”

When Did Angie Katsanevas Join ‘RHOSLC’?

Angie became a full-time Housewife during RHOSLC season 4 after being introduced as Jen’s friend two seasons prior.

That being said, the reality star auditioned to be on the cast in 2019 for the series debut.

“Did I make the cut for the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City you ask … The answer is No,” Angie captioned a since-deleted Instagram post that year. “I should have answered ‘YES’ when they asked if there was drama in the salons. I’m sure the women they chose are fabulous. We are Greek. We will find another event to wear our matching heels to.”