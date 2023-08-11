The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City got a cast shakeup after Jen Shah’s involuntary exit, but it seems like newbie Monica Garcia is going to give some of her season 4 costars frostbite. Monica’s unfiltered comments grabbed fans’ attention during the explosive trailer, and they want to know more about her life before she became a reality star.

What Is RHOSLC’s Monica Garia’s Job?

The Utah resident is the founder of Brea Baby, where she also works as the creative director. Monica’s business offers stylish baby swaddles that sell for $20.

“Beauty for your babes – creating stylish, unique, organic, one-of-a-kind pieces both you and your little ones will love for years to come. Every swaddle purchased helps swaddle a baby in need. With our GET LOVE GIVE LOVE program, you help us ensure that babies everywhere can feel love too,” the brand’s mission statement reads on its website.

Is RHOSLC’s Monica Garia Married?

Viewers will see Monica navigate her second divorce with her estranged husband, while caring solely for their three daughters.

On top of that, the entrepreneur will deal with a “volatile relationship with her mother” during her debut season, according to her Bravo bio.

Bravo

In the trailer, Monica is seen getting emotional with her mother while admitting she once bought a designer bag to have a “nice” purse around her group of friends.

Why Did Monica Garcia Join ‘RHOSLC’?

Monica made her way into the group of her new costars Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose and Mary Cosby through her friendship with Angie Katsanevas, who was promoted to a full time Housewife.

The Bravo rookie wasn’t shy about settling into the cast quickly and staying true ​to her blunt personality.

Monica dropped a few OMG one-liners in the trailer, like the moment she told Lisa and Meredith she would “f–k’ their husbands.

“I was married in the temple and then I was ex-communicated,” she later told a shocked Heather during a shopping date.

Monica even had Mary taken aback after she revealed she had sex with an unidentified person “for 18 months,” leaving fans wanting to find out who the man in question is.

The former Mormon was surprisingly quiet after she was revealed the new season 4 Housewife on August 10. She didn’t react to the news or post anything about the show on her Instagram.

That being said, costar “baby gorgeous” Lisa shared the cast photo on her Instagram Stories but seemingly shaded Monica as she cropped her out of the post.

While nothing has been said about their rumored feud, the two were seen fighting while filming in a video that circulated online.