She’s “alive and well.” Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks shared a harrowing story of a near-fatal car crash that occurred while she was driving with a “dear friend” on Wednesday, March 22.

“This photo was taken moments before our driver, Brent, was fortunately able to maneuver the car into the snowbank, as we were headed to crash off of a cliff in Utah. This is a reminder to always be grateful and count your blessings,” the Bravo personality, 51, shared via Instagram on Thursday, March 23, the day following the accident, which she noted “could have been far more horrible.”

Meredith posted a selfie alongside friend Kathy Prounis alongside a short video clip which showed their black SVU stuck in a snowbank with its flashers on. Keep reading for more details about Meredith’s accident.

Was ‘RHOSLC’ Star Meredith Marks in a Car Accident?

Yes, the RHOSLC star noted on Instagram that she, Kathy and their driver are “all OK and safe” following the accident.

“Please be careful on the roads, especially during this season with the most snow in Park City that we have seen in decades,” the jewelry designer shared on social media. “Many times in life we dwell on things of little importance rather than being grateful for the positive things that we have.”

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

What Happened to ‘RHOSLC’ Star Meredith Marks?

Meredith’s friend and the car’s other passenger, Kathy, gave more insight into the accident in her own Instagram post.

Here’s a snapshot of the snow still coming down in Park City this morning as I walked by Meredith Marks’ boutique after surviving a jarring accident with her last night,” she captioned two photos on Thursday, March 23. “We are all safe and sound at home.”

Multiple “wonderful people” stopped to offer the women and their driver “assistance” after the crash, according to Kathy’s post.

“It’s those kind of people that we all need in this world. Let’s take this as an opportunity to be appreciative for our friends and family who love us everyday,” she added. “You never know when an accident can happen.”

Does ‘RHOSLC’ Star Meredith Marks Have Any Injuries?

It appears that Meredith and Kathy walked away from the accident unscathed.

“Leave it to Meredith to walk away from this situation in stylish Valentino boots!” Kathy concluded her post about the situation.