Everything the ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Cast Said About Jen Shah During Season 3 Reunion

Sharing their thoughts. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City stars spoke candidly about cast member Jen Shah and her legal troubles during the show’s season 3 reunion. While the sit-down with Bravo boss Andy Cohen was filmed before she was sentenced to 78 months (6.5 years) in prison earlier this month, the reality star was still a major topic of conversation.

“I have mixed emotions,” Lisa Barlow said about Jen’s absence during the Wednesday, January 25, reunion special. “Like I think in a lot of ways I think it would be great to have Jen here just so we could talk through things and just you know basically get some closure.”

Jen, for her part, shared a statement about her absence from the reunion via Instagram.

“On September 14, 2022, I was informed by Bravo executives that I was not invited to attend the season 3 reunion,” she claimed in the December 2022 post. “I was disappointed because I would have no venue to confront inaccuracies and address my storyline with cast members. Out of nowhere, on November 29, two and a half weeks ago, I was invited to attend. I was elated to learn I would have a voice at [the] reunion.”

Jen went on to say that “out of respect for the courts and a standing judicial order” she would not be speaking about “anything related to my legal case or sentencing.” Something, which she claimed, “Bravo found unsatisfactory.” This led to Jen’s absence from the reunion.

“That expectation has no regard for me or my family’s well-being; so under legal advice, I will not be attending the reunion,” Jen concluded. “I need to focus on the important thing in my life — my family.”

Weeks later, on January 6, she was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to fraud charges in connection with a nationwide telemarketing scheme. The reality star was arrested in March 2021, and after vehemently declaring her innocence, changed her plea to guilty in July 2022.

Following her sentencing, Jen reportedly had plans to sit down with Andy for a solo interview. However, she has since revealed that the plan fell through.

“I will not be doing the 1:1 with Andy Cohen and Bravo because of their unwillingness to remove contractual provisions that would allow the network to legally make misrepresentations of me and my story, relating to any and all topics, prior to and during the course of my participation,” Jen wrote, in part, via Instagram on January 19. “The specific 1 on 1 interview was not part of my RHOSLC reality TV contract. I promised myself and my loving family that I would not allow this portion of my life to be sensationalized or inaccurately conveyed.”

While Jen has yet to speak, her RHOSLC costars have. Scroll through the gallery for all their quotes about Jen’s legal situation from the season 3 reunion.