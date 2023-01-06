Not holding back. Bravo stars took to social media and reacted to the news of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah‘s prison sentencing, and some threw a lot of shade.

The reality star was sentenced to 78 months in prison on Friday, January 6 — which is 6.5 years — after her involvement in a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme alongside one of her assistants, Stuart Smith. She’s set to report to prison on February 17.

“I am profoundly and deeply sorry,” the reality star told her husband, Sharrieff Shah, and sons, Sharrieff Jr. and Omar, following her sentencing, per ABC reporter Aaron Katersky. “Reality TV has nothing to do with reality.”

Shah’s arrest, which took place in March 2021, was featured on the second season of RHOSLC. Initially, she pleaded not guilty to all charges, which included conspiracy to commit money-laundering and conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection. However, Shah changed her plea to guilty in July 2022.

As the show entered its third season, the Bravolebrity — who continued to appear on the show — and her costars spoke about the arrest and its aftermath at length.

“I would be lying if I said I wasn’t scared,” Shah revealed during the show’s third season premiere. “I’m not thinking about myself, I’m thinking about my family. I can’t imagine being away from them. It would literally kill me.”

While in the court room on Friday, Judge Sidney Stein made it clear that Shah’s role as a public figure was not taken into account when it came to the sentencing.

“People should not confuse, and this court is not going to confuse, the character she plays on an entertainment show with the person I have before me,” Judge Stein said. “The other is acting and this is reality.”

Bravo boss, for one, Andy Cohen spoke about Shah’s future on the show ahead of her sentencing.

“I don’t know what to say to people who want her on the show,” he told Us Weekly in November 2022. “I hope that she gets no jail time whatsoever and she can come right back … but I have a feeling that she’s not going to be available to be on the show.”

He added, “Some people on Twitter were saying, ‘We want Jen next season.’ And I’m like, ‘OK, well, talk to the judge.’”

