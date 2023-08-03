It’s time to store your summer clothes and whip out your lavish snow gear because ​The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is returning for a highly anticipated season 4. Though cast member Jen Shah will be absent during the upcoming season after being sentenced to six years in prison for wire fraud, the returning women are already bringing the heat.

When Does ‘RHOSLC’ Season 4 Premiere?

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 cast filmed season 4 from February to May 2023.

Whitney Rose, who has starred on the show since season 1, announced season 4 will premiere on September 5.

The reality star revealed the news via Instagram Stories on August 1 during a Q&A and told fans to “buckle up” for the upcoming season.

“Life is always crazy, I feel like it’s only gonna get crazier,” she teased in the clip.

Who Is Returning for ‘RHOSLC’ Season 4?

Whitney will be joined by costars Heather Gay, Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow for their fourth season as RHOSLC stars.

Though Jen’s absence will leave an empty space within the cast, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 1 star Mary Cosby is reclaiming her spot in the group. It’s still unknown if she’s making her grand return as a full-time housewife or friend of.

Whitney dished on Mary’s return while admitting that Jen’s absence will be missed because she “was a big part of the show.”

“As was Mary. I do think we felt Mary’s absence this year, and I do think we will feel Jen’s,” the Real Housewives Ultimate Girl’s Trip alum said during a January 2023 podcast interview. “It’s an ensemble cast. I think we have a lot of strong personalities. I don’t think it will be a problem moving forward. But we will feel the absence for sure.”

Fred Hayes/Bravo

In June, Whitney gave fans another taste of Mary’s “chaotic” return during a meet and greet.

“I freaking love what she brings though. She’s mean to me. Like she’s the meanest person,” she said.

What Happens in the ‘RHOSLC’ Season 4 Trailer?

As the upcoming season premieres next month, Bravo has remained tight-lipped about season 4 details and has yet to release the trailer as of publication.

Who Feuds in ‘RHOSLC’ Season 4?

Viewers will witness the demise of Whitney and Lisa’s friendship in the upcoming season after Whitney shared her disliking of Lisa’s mended friendship with costar Meredith.

During her podcast interview, Whitney briefly discussed her “issues” with Lisa.

“But she’s still my friend, and sometimes you don’t always agree with your friend, right?” she said.