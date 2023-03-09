Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Jen Shah has been living an active life in prison so far since she was sentenced to six and a half years behind bars for wire fraud. The reality TV star is currently in custody at FPC Bryan in Bryan, Texas, Life & Style confirmed.

Before the Bravolebrity reported to the facility to begin her sentence on February 17, 2023, her attorney Priya Chaudhry told Life & Style in a statement that Shah is “committed to serving her sentence with courage and purpose, fueled by her desire to make amends for the hurt she has caused and to help others in her new community.”

“Jen Shah’s resolve to make her victims whole and to turn her life around is unyielding,” the statement read. “No obstacle will deter Jen from making the most of her time in prison and she’s determined to make restitution to those whose lives she has impacted. … Her path ahead will be filled with challenges, but with the unwavering love and support of her family and friends, Jen is prepared to face these challenges head-on and emerge from this experience a better person who makes a positive impact on others.”

On the day her sentence began, Shah released her own statement through her rep to Life & Style, detailing how she intended to spend her time behind bars.

“While incarcerated, I will work to make amends and reconcile with the victims of my crime,” she explained in her statement. “In time, I pray that people will judge me for the way I responded to this sentence, rather than only for the decisions that led me to prison.”

Shah was involved in a telemarketing scheme that defrauded hundreds of people across America by selling them “business services” that were promised to benefit the victims’ specific online gigs, In Touch confirmed in March 2021. Many of the victims in the case were over the age of 55, with court records noting that some of Shah’s targets were elderly people.

Shah has been busy since her sentencing commenced, having 6 a.m. wake-up calls and a “rigorous” work schedule, per TMZ. The outlet also reported that she would be expected to work in either food service or factory jobs while at FPC Bryan.

Less than one month into her prison sentence, Shah opened up about her new life in heartfelt detail through a series of online journal entries. In her first note, the RHOSLC personality described the difficulty in hugging her husband, Sharrieff Shah, and their sons, Omar and Sharrieff Jr., to say “goodbye.”

“I hug and kiss Sharrieff again, and as tears pour down my face, I walk away with the three officials,” Shah wrote in a post titled “Journal Entry #1.”

Scroll down to see excerpts from Jen Shah’s prison blogs.