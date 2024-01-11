The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans have been wondering what led to Monica Garcia’s divorce from her ex-husband, Mike ​Garcia, ever since the season 4 premiere. People assumed it was because she had an 18-month-long affair with her brother-in-law, but now the reality star revealed the real reason behind their separation.

“The reason for our divorce was because of domestic violence. My ex was arrested a couple of times for domestic violence on me in front of our girls and violations of protective orders,” she wrote in a statement and uploaded to Instagram on Wednesday, January 10, following part 1 of the RHOSLC season 4 reunion. “I had hoped to talk about it on the show to help better explain why things are the way they are in my life currently. To bring awareness to women dealing with this issue and to help them see that they are not alone.”

Monica, 40, addressed domestic violence victims in her message, writing, “I hope anyone going through this issue knows that I am with you. I hope you see that you can move on from this horrible situation and begin to give your children a better life away from these circumstances. That there is a life after abuse, that it wasn’t your fault, and that you have tribes of people ready to carry you through.”

The Bravo star admitted that she “debated” about opening up about the dark side of her ex-husband and their marriage, but she wanted to help at least “one person out there to feel seen and give them any kind of comfort, hope, or support.”

Given the premises of the show, Monica addressed her divorce during the RHOSLC season 4 premiere and didn’t hold back any information about her infidelity.

“About four years into my marriage, I found myself in what one might call an entanglement,” she said. “That resulted in a divorce and then a wedding because we got divorced and we got remarried. And now we’re getting divorced again.” While discussing the topic with costar Heather Gay, Monica clarified that she did not sleep with her ex-husband’s brother. Instead, she had an affair with her sister-in-law’s husband.

Due to her infidelity, the Brea Baby founder was excommunicated from the Mormon church.

Monica and her ex-husband, who wed in 2009, share daughters Jaidyn, West and Kendall. She welcomed her eldest daughter, Bri, from a past relationship. After their divorce was finalized in October 2023, Monica received sole legal and sole physical custody over the four minors. The TV personality’s ex-husband pays $2,636 a month in child support until each of their kids turns the legal age of 18, in addition to $4,000 a month in alimony until June 2037.

If you or anyone you know is a victim of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.

Representatives for Mike did not respond to Life & Style’s request for comment.