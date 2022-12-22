Raking it in! Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay has a hefty net worth. In addition to marrying into “extreme wealth,” the Bravolebrity makes her own money with various endeavors. Keep reading for details about her net worth, salary and more.

What Is Heather Gay’s Net Worth?

The Utah native’s net worth is estimated to be about $1.7 million, per multiple outlets.

While Heather has proved she’s perfectly capable of taking care of herself financially, she previously opened up about her ex-husband Bill Gay’s family’s connection to American business mogul and film producer Howard Hughes.

“Howard Hughes comes in, hires my grandfather-in-law as his driver and henchman,” she told Distractify. “Howard Hughes loved the Mormons, and when he passed, the Gay family inherited a huge portion of his estate. The Gay family is worth billions, so I basically married into Mormon royalty.”

According to Heather, her former spouse, with whom she shares three daughters, Ashley, Georgia and Annabell, and his family are worth “billions.” The pair were married for 11 years before their split in 2014.

What Is Heather Gay’s ‘RHOSLC’ Salary?

The ladies of the Real Housewives franchise’s newest spinoff reportedly earn quite a bit less than more established cities. The cast made just $2,000 per episode for season 1, which consisted of 16 episodes, according to gossip outlet Tamara Tattles.

The women reportedly negotiated a pay increase to $6,500 per episode for season 2, claiming they would be up for a 10 percent increase for season 3.

Heather has definitely become a mainstay of RHOSLC, and her mysterious black eye has captivated fans during season 3. The mom of three has acknowledged that her life has changed quite a bit and she’s been focused on “redefining” several of her relationships.

“I’m becoming a different person,” the business owner said on Us Weekly’s “Getting Real With the Housewives” podcast on December 16. “I just feel like I am starting to value the people that are in my life consistently, and that makes it hard for me to look at our friendship.”

What Is Heather Gay’s Job?

Heather owns a successful medspa called Beauty Lab + Laser. The entrepreneur, who was previously a devout Mormon before distancing herself from the church following her divorce, is also writing a tell-all memoir called Bad Mormon. Her book is set to be released in January 2023.

Her reality fame on Bravo has also helped bolster her social media presence into another stream of income, as Heather frequently posts advertisements and paid partnerships via Instagram.