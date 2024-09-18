RHOSLC’s Angie K. Says ‘Mystery Man’ Pays for Lisa Barlow’s Lip Filler

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 5 premiere is near and the women are already bringing out the boxing gloves. Fans are unsure why Angie Katsanevas and Lisa Barlow are feuding, but the hair salon owner slammed Lisa for allegedly having a “mystery man” pay for her lip filler.

Lisa, 49, and Angie’s feud stemmed from a post shared by costar Meredith Marks via X on Tuesday, September 17. The jewelry designer shaded Angie, 50, by sharing an old music video she created with incarcerated RHOSLC alum Jen Shah, writing, “The only scroll I read is the Torah #RHOSLC.”

The Vida Tequila cofounder replied to the post, writing, “Mazel Tov.”

Angie replied to Meredith’s post, admitting that she was “*real* friends with Jen” until she learned that “she’d scammed the elderly out of money.”

“Unlike you who followed her all the way to prison for air time, Mazel Tov to Baby Gorgeous,” Angie continued while using Lisa’s famous tagline. “Glad to see your spirits are up considering all your recent legal & repo troubles!”

The claws came out after Lisa chimed in and replied, “I’m surprised you could get all of this out there without tripping over all of that lip filler. Pay your employees that nine dollars an hour just isn’t cutting it.”

“My lips are full as my life. Thanks to my doctor who I pay with my own Amex card-not a Park City mystery man’s! Unlike Lisa’s G-wagon my lips can’t get repo’d,” Angie wrote. “I’m not your bestie in prison so I’m not interested in a gang bang but it’s cute you two had to team up. Night #RHOSLC.”

Fans were shocked to see that Angie and Lisa weren’t on good terms after filming the fifth season. Angie joined the show during season 3 as Jen’s “friend” and she coincidentally replaced her as a full-time Housewife during season 4 after Jen, 50, was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud. When Angie got promoted, Lisa helped her get well-acquainted with the rest of the women and the two were very close.

Meanwhile, Meredith, 52, didn’t hide the fact that she wasn’t fond of Angie during season 4. That put Lisa in a bit of a pickle as she was mending her broken friendship with Meredith at the time. So, it seems like Lisa may have had to choose sides between Team Angie K. and Team Mer.

Although fans have to tune into season 5 to watch Angie and Lisa’s friendship disintegrate, the hair stylist teased the season via Instagram on August 19.

“Guess Who’s Back Salt Lake City has always been known for its Four Seasons … It’s about to be known for Season number Five,” she captioned the post. “All HAIL broke loose. As the Greek Freak of Housewives I’m here to play ball. My Dad taught me to play to win. I play on a team of All Stars. You can pass the ball to any one of them and they are ready to shoot their shot. Salt Lake City is the dream team and that’s why we stay winning. But if you need the winning shot … pass it to the Greek Freek. Let the games begin #IconsOnly.”