Giving new meaning to pen pals! Jen Shah and Elizabeth Holmes have formed an unlikely friendship while serving out their respective prison sentences in Texas. The Real Housewife, 50, was recently photographed chatting with the Theranos founder, 40, in the yard at FPC Bryan.

“They’ve become very close and are leaning on each other,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style, adding that as a mother of two herself, “Jen feels a connection to Elizabeth,” who gave birth to her second child just a few months before being placed behind bars in May 2023. “Jen has even met and held Elizabeth’s baby.” The Silicon Valley fraudster also attends a fitness class taught by the disgraced reality TV star. “There’s not a lot of sympathy for these ladies,” admits the insider. “But it’s good to know that they’re making the best of a bad situation.”