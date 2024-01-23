There won’t be a second season on the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City for season ​4 standout Monica Garcia. She’s reportedly exiting the Bravo series after a drama-filled reunion that saw her clash with fellow cast members.

Was Monica Garcia Fired from ‘RHOSLC?

It’s unclear if Monica was fired or chose to leave, as People reported on January 23, ​2024, that she won’t be back when cameras roll for season 5 of RHOSLC. Her fights with Heather Gay were epic, and actress and Housewives super fan Jennifer Lawrence even called the season 4 show finale the “best reality TV finale I think ever?”

Bravo did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.

More to come…