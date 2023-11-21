Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Did ‘RHOSLC’ Star Monica Garcia Get Plastic Surgery? [Photos]

Getty

Did ‘RHOSLC’ Star Monica Garcia Get Plastic Surgery? See Her Then and Now [Photos]

Fashion & Beauty
Nov 21, 2023 12:22 pm·
By
Picture

There’s no denying Monica Garcia’s beauty and it’s no secret that the The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star likes to get cosmetic enhancements. It’s unclear if the reality star has had plastic surgery, but Monica’s costar Heather Gay sued her in August 2023 for unpaid services at Beauty Lab + Laser.

However, Monica counter-sued the company that September after claiming she received “botched” cosmetic filler and injectables. In the filing, the Bravolebrity claimed she had to seek a “competent party to fix the damage.”

Did RHOSLC's Lisa Barlow Get Plastic Surgery? Then, Now Photos
 Did RHOSLC's Lisa Barlow Get Plastic Surgery? Her Transformation Photos

Keep scrolling to see Monica’s transformation photos.

Picture