Did ‘RHOSLC’ Star Monica Garcia Get Plastic Surgery? [Photos]

Did ‘RHOSLC’ Star Monica Garcia Get Plastic Surgery? See Her Then and Now [Photos]

There’s no denying Monica Garcia’s beauty and it’s no secret that the The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star likes to get cosmetic enhancements. It’s unclear if the reality star has had plastic surgery, but Monica’s costar Heather Gay sued her in August 2023 for unpaid services at Beauty Lab + Laser.

However, Monica counter-sued the company that September after claiming she received “botched” cosmetic filler and injectables. In the filing, the Bravolebrity claimed she had to seek a “competent party to fix the damage.”

