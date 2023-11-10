RHOSLC’s Monica Garcia Sues Heather Gay Beauty Lab Business

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City costars Heather Gay and Monica Garcia are seemingly embarking on an onscreen friendship during season 4, but now the ladies are facing a legal feud. Heather’s company Beauty Lab + Laser filed a lawsuit against Monica in August after the reality TV rookie failed to pay for services she received at the aesthetic office, according to reports by The Sun.

In the filing, Beauty Lab + Laser stated that Monica, 40, signed a contract on December 10, 2019, to pay $2,449 for cosmetic injection services. The Brea Baby founder allegedly paid $449 toward the total bill, which included the $400 down payment and $49 set-up fee. However, she was allegedly negligent in making her monthly payments of $200 per month until the remaining $2,000 was paid.

Monica counter-sued the company in September, but the filing was amended in November. The same month, Monica sued Beauty Lab + Laser for breach of independent duty of care, breach of contract and breach of duty of good faith and fair dealing. According to the filing, Monica claimed that she did not make the monthly payments because she allegedly “received defective, negligently given injections, which did not have the intended, promised result.”

After receiving the “botched” cosmetic enhancements, Monica went to a “competent party to fix the damage.” More notably, Monica also believes that Beauty Lab + Laser filed the lawsuit right before her RHOSLC debut to rupture her image.

“Beauty Lab’s complaint has been made because of the personal animosity towards Monica of Heather Gay, an officer and director of Heatherentertainment, Inc., a member of Beauty Lab and Laser, LLC, not because of the claims in the complaint, which Beauty Lab and Heather Gay know to be unfounded,” Monica wrote in the court document.

Heather, 49, addressed the legal battle via Instagram on Thursday, November 9, by posting a promotional video of the business and shading her costar in the caption.

“Beauty Lab + Laser is a phenomenal business, in the top 1% of providers, with over 3,000 positive reviews. Our injectors are nationally ranked and leaders within the industry and our legion of loyal customers speaks for itself,” she wrote. “This lawsuit in the press has no merit and is unfortunately a pattern of behavior from a desperate woman who when unable to pay her bills lashes out to avoid accountability.”

Other Salt Lake City Housewives seemingly took sides on their costars legal woes in the comments section of the post as Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose and Angie Katsanevas shared their support for Beauty Lab + Laser.

Monica Garcia/ Instagram

“So proud of you and Dre for what you have built in SLC. Reputable and integral in business and all you do giving back to the community while supporting great causes,” Angie, 48, who had an oncamera feud with Monica, commented. “Look forward to celebrating your continued success @beauty.lab.laser.”

Monica, for her part, seemingly responded via Instagram Stories on Friday, November 10.

“My only comment at this time is see you at the reunion,” she wrote, adding, “Xoxo, Monica GARCIA, BETCH.”