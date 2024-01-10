Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Monica Garcia declared that the show “sucked” before she joined the cast.

During part 1 of the season 4 reunion on Tuesday, January 9, Monica, 40, compared herself to Kim Kardashian recalling previously working as former star Jen Shah‘s assistant before she landed a spot on the show.

“Now looking back and knowing everything, I’m like, ‘OK, I get it.’ I almost felt like I was more just a friend, the things I would do for her,” she said about working for Jen, 50, adding that she accepted the assistant job without pay. “Honestly, she was my friend. She needed help. It didn’t start like that. We were friends first and I was like, ‘I can help you until you need somebody.’”

Heather Gay questioned Monica’s motives and pointed out that Kim, 43, started out as an assistant for Paris Hilton before she made a name for herself. “Look where it got her, and I’ll start out as an assistant and see where it gets me?” Heather, 49, said about the Kardashians star.

The Bad Mormon author then played a recording that allegedly captured Monica discussing her motives. “F–king Kim Kardashian was a f–king assistant and look at that bitch now,” the woman believed to be Monica said. “I can fully admit that the whole reason why I was an assistant and putting up with that s–t was as a stepping stone and as a learning experience.”

While Monica didn’t deny Heather’s claims, she did admit she tried to get cast on RHOSLC. However, she said she didn’t expect to “ever end up on the show.”

“When I met her, I didn’t even know she was on the show,” she continued about Jen. “Honestly, when I applied to get on the show, I applied just like everybody else sitting here.”

The Massachusetts native went on to recall an email she sent in an attempt to get cast. “I said, ‘My name is Monica Fowler and your show sucks and your ratings are s–t and it’s going to get canceled cause you don’t have the right cast,’” she stated. “That’s what I said. I’m being honest.”

Bravo

Monica made her reality TV debut after Jen was sentenced to serve 78 months in prison in January 2022 after she was found guilty of wire fraud. Jen initially pleaded not guilty to the charges, though changed her plea to guilty in July 2022. At the time, the Bravo personality admitted that she “agreed” to committing the crimes between 2012 and March 2021.