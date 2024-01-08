Bravo fans aren’t the only ones still in a chokehold after the mind-blowing Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 reunion … just ask Jennifer Lawrence. The No Hard Feelings actress was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture, but she couldn’t help but chat about the chaotic reality show on the red carpet of the ​Sunday, January 7 event.

“I have receipts, I have photo shots, I have it all – proof!” Jennifer, 33, told E! News in reference to RHOSLC star Heather Gay’s finale quote. “Best reality TV finale I think ever? I was jaw on the floor. I didn’t even text, I didn’t even look at my phone.”

The A-lister also agreed with fans who have expressed that the RHOSLC cast deserves an Oscar for their performance in the January 2 episode

“I’ll give them mine; I don’t care. They deserve it! I want a painting of the moment when they’re all on the beach, the different looks – it was amazing,” she continued, adding, “And they were like a little band of witches, you know? They all fight, and they came together for this amazing moment.”

The Salt Lake City Housewives like Meredith Marks, Angie Katsanevas, Whitney Rose and Heather, 49, fangirled over Jennifer being their fangirl and shared clips of the interview that quickly went viral ahead of the Golden Globes.

Over 621,000 people tuned into the RHOSLC season 4 finale, which ranked as the season-high viewership, according to TV Deets. Those who didn’t watch the episode in its entirety most likely saw clips of the explosive episode as fans and official Bravo pages turned the reality TV masterpiece into endless memes and content.

During the finale, Heather found out that costar Monica Garcia was responsible for contributing to Reality Von Tease, the Instagram account that previously shared leaked information about Jen Shah before her imprisonment. Although the mean girl page was created to take down Jen, 50, and her illegal business scheme, the other RHOSLC women were targeted by the Instagram account by default. Once the Bad Mormon author broke the shocking news to Lisa Barlow, Meredith, 52, and Whitney, 37, the women took down Monica, 40, during their final jaw-dropping dinner during the Bermuda trip.

This isn’t the first time that Jennifer has publicly shown her love for the Bravo franchise as she’s previously dished on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills hot takes and has made appearances on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2018 and 2023.