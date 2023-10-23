It doesn’t take much for Jennifer Lawrence to steal a scene in her lengthy list of Blockbuster films, but the Hollywood starlet shocked fans during her full-frontal nude scene in No Hard Feelings. The movie was released in theatres in June, but the NSFW naked moment gained a bigger audience after it dropped on Netflix earlier this month.

“Watching Jennifer Lawrence fight BUT ASS NAKED in No Hard Feelings is…life changing THE BODY IS BODYING SIS!!” one fan tweeted on Sunday, October 22.

“Jennifer Lawrence naked in a fight scene in No Hard Feelings was not on my 2023 bingo card but she was convincing af,” a second fan wrote, while a third person tweeted, “Jennifer Lawrence fighting 3 ppl naked on the beach is my roman empire.”

“Jennifer Lawrence is Freggin hilarious in No Hard Feelings,” a fourth person gushed. “She’s completely fearless, gets all kinds of butt naked, and is a foul mouthed truck driver. If I didn’t respect her so much, I’d probably ask her to marry me.”

The Oscar winner, 33, stars opposite costar Andrew Barth Feldman in the rom-com where Jennifer’s character, Maddie, is an Uber driver and bartender who embarks in a fake relationship with Andrew’s college-bound character, Percy. The naked scene occurs as the pair decide to go skinny dipping in the ocean and soon face a major problem when a group of troublemakers steal their clothes. Jennifer’s character ends up fighting the rowdy bunch all while exposing her perfectly toned assets.

While some people couldn’t help but swoon over her picture-perfect physique, others found the scene nothing short of pure comedy.

“Why is Jennifer Lawrence in this movie butt ass naked fighting,” an online user wrote via Twitter as another person added, “I didn’t know Jennifer Lawrence butt naked nasty beating people up on a beach was a movie scene that I needed to see but I absolutely did need that.”

The Hunger Games star opened up about the NSFW scene prior to the summer flick’s theatrical release and admitted that she was comfortable stripping down on set.

“Everyone in my life and my team is doing the right thing and going, ‘Are you sure? Are you sure? Are you sure?’” she recalled during an interview with Variety in June alongside Andrew. “I didn’t even have a second thought. It was hilarious to me.”

Andrew shared his input about the nude scene, saying, “Every situation that these characters end up in, you’re laughing your butt off. We became so close instantly that nothing ever felt weird or unsafe. It was entirely professional.”