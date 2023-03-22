Onscreen nudity isn’t a rarity nowadays in movies and on TV, and countless actresses have accomplished the daunting task gracefully. Whether it be a sex scene or a simple stripping moment on camera, many women in Hollywood have chosen to go fully naked in film.

As one of the most famous faces in the industry, Jennifer Lawrence chose to be naked in her 2018 film, Red Sparrow, after having previously avoided showing too much skin in film. Her crime-thriller movie marked the first time she’d ever stripped on camera, and it was a difficult task after she and countless other women in the business were the victims of a nude photo leak in 2014.

“The insecurity and fear of being judged for getting nude, what I went through, should that dictate decisions I make for the rest of my life?” the Academy Award winner told Variety in February 2018. “This movie changed that, and I didn’t even realize how important changing that mentality was until it was done.”

As for how she prepared herself for filming such vulnerable moments, Jennifer explained how she and director Francis Lawrence discussed everything beforehand.

“We talked about it extensively, which was really important for showing up on the day and there being no surprises,” she added. “I knew exactly what was going on, and also there was one moment he came out to give me a note and just looked at me like I had clothes, and then I just felt like I had clothes on. I was surrounded by professionals and everybody was completely professional.”

Since professionalism on a film set is key, many others have also filmed risqué moments. While Dakota Johnson has appeared in several movies, she is mostly known for portraying the role of Anastasia Steele in the adaptation of Fifty Shades of Grey, which features multiple sexual moments.

“Nudity is really interesting for an actor,” Dakota explained to Vogue in January 2017. “Jamie [Dornan] and I worked so incredibly closely for so long. There were no inhibitions, and it was very honest, very trusting. But I mean, what a gamble! What if he had turned out to be a total d—k? There’s no makeup. There are no clothes to tell you a bit about the story. There’s no jewelry to give you a clue about social status. So, it becomes purely about the performance.”

