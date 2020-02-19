Another Riverdale couple bites the dust! Madelaine Petsch and Travis Mills split after three years of dating, Us Weekly reports on February 19. The redheaded beauty, who is best known for playing Cheryl Blossom on the CW show, reportedly “moved her stuff out of his Los Angeles place” post-breakup.

Rumors that the two had gone their separate ways started when the 25-year-old attended Vanity Fair‘s Oscars afterparty without her beau — the last public event they attended together was the GLSEN Respect Awards in October 2019. The pair also remained silent about their romance on Valentine’s Day.

Madelaine still seemed extremely happy with Travis, 30, when she exclusively spoke to Life & Style about their relationship in May 2019. “The best part is all of it, I guess. I have never been in a relationship like this before,” she said while promoting her Privé Revaux M3 Collection. “It’s very loving, and like, it’s kind of nice to be with someone who is creative. He inspires me every single day, and that is probably the best part. I am with someone who always inspires me to be pushing and doing different things and to stay creative.” The starlet added that their romance was “really fun.”

The Ghosted host first connected with Madelaine via Facebook to “congratulate” her after the first episode aired in January 2017. The stud had previously auditioned for Jughead Jones, now played by Cole Sprouse, and “randomly had mutual friends” with Madelaine. “We kept in touch very rarely, not even that much, from January to February, and then the day I got back from season one in February I was bored in L.A.,” the Polaroid actress recounted to Cosmopolitan in October 2019. “I got my hair cut and he texted me like, ‘Let’s go to a movie!’ We hung out and spent every single day together that I’ve been in L.A. since then, since February.”

She is dealing with heartbreak but Madelaine still has big things in mind for her future. She exclusively dished to Life & Style that she wants to do “everything” career-wise. “I mean, when you think about it, I’ve only done Riverdale,” she explained. “I would love to continue down the road of trying every other project under the sun and also continuing with fashion.”

Good luck, Madelaine and Travis!