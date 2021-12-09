’Tis the season! Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance in a family Christmas video with sister Kourtney Kardashian in a now-deleted clip from Kylie Jenner’s TikTok.

The adorable 23-second video shared by a Kardashian Instagram fan page on Thursday, December 9, showed Kourtney, 42, dressed in turquoise sweatpants and a matching sweatshirt. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star kept things festive while wearing reindeer antlers as she held a pony stick toy while walking around what appeared to be 24-year-old Kylie’s home.

Kardashian News/Instagram

After Kourtney “horsed around” by a tree outside, she could be seen in the embrace of Rob, 34, as the pair danced together. The Grandeza Hot Sauce founder wore a black sweatsuit and backward blue hat with the Pittsburgh Pirates logo. Kourtney then took the horse around the house, where Khloé Kardashian could later be seen laughing at something on her phone.

Kardashian News/Instagram

Needless to say, fans were stoked over the surprise cameo from Rob, since he usually stays very low-key. “Awww, Rob!” someone gushed in the comments to which another user added, “Love this family!”

Apart from a few quick appearances during the final season of KUWTK, Rob has stayed mostly out of the spotlight for years. That hasn’t stopped fans from noticing his impressive weight loss. Khloé, 37, gave a rare update about her brother during the KUWTK reunion special, which aired in June.

“I know Rob is feeling really good about himself and he’s working really hard on himself,” the Good American founder said at the time.

As far as his love life, Khloé admitted his past relationship “really affected” the King George founder after host Andy Cohen suggested that some of his exes may have been “using” him.

“My brother is such a lover and has the most incredible heart and personality,” Khloé mused. “And I think he’s just getting stronger, and I think you have to get heartbroken and learn from your mistakes and I think he’s just stronger and feeling better to be around and be more vulnerable or exposed.”

That being said, the reality starlet responded, “Yes,” when asked if Rob was dating.

KoKo and Rob have always been close siblings, but their children have brought them even closer. Khloé’s mini-me, 3-year-old True Thompson, and her niece Dream Kardashian, 5, love spending time together.

“Dream is the best! We love being with her so so much,” Khloé gushed over Rob’s only child while responding to fan comments via Instagram in January 2021.