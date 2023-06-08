Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is a bikini queen and has the photos to prove it. She’s worked on swimwear collaborations on several occasions and loves to show off her killer figure.

The Transformers: Dark of the Moon actress showed off three looks on June 7, 2023, in mirror selfies. One featured a white bikini, while another was a classic red tank followed by a one-shouldered coral one-piece. The swimsuits were part of a collaboration between Rosie’s sustainable beauty brand Rose Inc and the clothing company Hunza G.

“Couldn’t be happier to have created a limited edition collection in collaboration with @roseinc and @hunza.g. Swipe to check out some of my favorite styles and color ways inspired by our iconic Rose Inc Solar Collection,” she captioned the photos, making reference to one of her brand’s makeup lines that inspired the shades of the one size fits all swimsuits.

Rosie showed off plenty of bikini looks in 2018, when she shot a swimwear campaign for the British department store Marks and Spencer. She created a 36-piece collection featuring “vintage style prints, bespoke hardware and contemporary silhouettes.” It was part of many collaborations the model has done with the iconic retailer over the years, which have included underwear and lingerie collections.

When Rosie did the photo shoot, she was only seven months post-partum after giving birth to son Jack Oscar, whom she shares with longtime partner and fiancé Jason Statham. The pair got engaged in 2016 but have been in no rush to tie the knot.

Jack was born in June 2017, and by January 2018, Rosie was in The Bahamas modeling swimsuit after swimsuit, emerging from the turquoise ocean and onto the sand in promotional photos for the collection. Her body had completely snapped back into bikini shape after becoming a first-time mom.

The couple welcomed a second child, daughter Isabella, on February 2, 2022. By September 1, Rosie was posting Instagram mirror selfies holding her baby on her hip while rocking a green one-piece while on vacation in the South of France.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel loves being a mom. She responded to a fan’s question about how she was adjusting to being a mother of two in a March 2022 “Ask Me Anything” in her Instagram Stories. “My heart is very full” she wrote next to a photo of Jack and Isabella. “Very happy and grateful to have two healthy babes.”

Scroll down to see photos of Rosie’s sexiest bikini and swimsuit looks.