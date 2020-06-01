Do you have what it takes to bring the runway to real life? Get ready to put your best face forward!

THE CHALLENGE:

The Editors of our friends at OK! Magazine have teamed up with Japonesque to create this Runway to Realway Beauty Challenge. Show us how you would take the groundbreaking combos and bright colors spotted on Fashion Week runways and transform them into real-way wearable makeup. Lean into Fall’s bold makeup trends, showcasing bold, over-the-top eye colors to create wearable looks for the real world.

THE PRIZE: APPEAR IN OK! MAGAZINE

Five lucky winners will be selected on 6/10/20 and receive a prize package full of Japonesque professional products valued at $500 and have their finished look featured in the 7/6/20 issue of OK! magazine.

THE LOOK:

Get your Japonesque Beauty tools and your favorite makeup and get creative! Then upload your photo to your preferred social media platform using the hashtag #RWTRWJaponesque by 6/9/20 for your chance to win! Make sure you tell us what Japonesque tools you used.

CONTEST TIME PERIOD:

The content will run from 5/29/20 – 6/9/20 so please upload your photo using the hashtag during the time period. Click here for the official rules.

HOW TO WIN: Winners will be selected based on panel of (3) judges who shall vote among the valid submitted entries:

Five (5) contest winners will be chosen among valid entries based on the contest rules. Click here for the official rules.

Our panel of three judges will vote for their favorite “Runway to Realway” inspired looks based on valid submissions using our contest hashtag, #RWTRWJaponesque

The judges shall use the following criteria to determine the winners: (a) Creativity (1/3), (b) Originality (1/3), and (c) Style (1/3)

Winners will be notified via direct message via the social media account they entered from to verify their prize acceptance

TOOLS OF THE TRADE:

Ready to get started on your Runway to Realway look? Try some of our favorite Japonesque tools for a flawless finish. Available at Walmart or Walmart.com.

Pro Performance Eyelash Curler, $8.98

Brow Perfecting Tweezer Duo, $8.98

Velvet Touch Eye Essentials Set, $16,98

Complexion Perfection Sponge Kit, $12.98

For any questions about the contest, including eligibility requirements, please visit the OFFICIAL RULES on OKMagazine.com