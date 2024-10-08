Ryan Gosling, 43, is no mere plaything — his paycheck demands for reprising Ken in a Barbie sequel are breaking the bank, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“Ryan understands just how integral Ken became to the film’s popularity,” dishes the insider.

“He knows the impact he had on audiences and is making it clear the sequel won’t be the same without him.”

For the original film, Ryan and his Barbie, Margot Robbie, 34, made $12.5 million apiece — but Margot also made off with a staggering $50 million from her bigger stake in the profits.

“The sequel hinges on these high stakes discussions,” reveals the insider. “One thing is clear — Ken’s value has skyrocketed!”