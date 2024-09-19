Eva Mendes‘ children she shares with Ryan Gosling “don’t care” that their parents are movie stars and haven’t seen any of the actress’ films.

The Fast Five star, 50, said daughters Esmeralda and Amada were “not impressed” when she tried to show them one of her movies, the entrepreneur told host Jimmy Fallon during a Wednesday, September 18, appearance on The Tonight Show.

“It’s like, I tried to show them — this was about a year ago — I tried to show them a scene from Hitch that I was actually proud of, because I’m scared of deep, dark water,” she said, referring to a jet ski scene opposite Will Smith in the 2005 comedy. “I had to do this physical comedy stunt thing in the Hudson. Anyway, I was so scared. So, I faced a fear that day and did this stunt, and I was proud of it.”

She continued, “One time one of my girls was scared, and I’m like, ‘Oh, an opportunity to, like, show off what I, you know … I played it for them, and I was like, ‘This is Mama facing her fear.’ And, anyway, they were not impressed at all! They were just like, ‘Oh, cool, Mama! Can we go outside?'”

While Esmeralda, 10, and Amada, 8, didn’t show an interest in their mom’s films, the girls played a big part in Ryan’s decision to take on the role of Ken in 2023’s Barbie.

“That was beautiful because the girls were such a huge part of that,” Eva gushed. “They were such a huge part in him saying yes and taking the role because there’s, like, 30 Barbies sitting in the house, and there’s one Ken. So, you know, he was like, ‘There’s something here!'”

Eva’s daughters haven’t had any new movies from their mom to watch in a decade, as her last film was 2014’s Lost River, which Ryan, 43, directed. Prior to that, her last lead acting role was in 2012’s The Place Beyond the Pines. Eva and Ryan fell in love making the movie and have been together ever since.

In a November 2022 interview, the Eva by Eva Mendes designer seemingly confirmed she and Ryan had tied the knot, referring to The Fall Guy star as her “husband.”

LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images

The Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries author explained her decision to take a long pause on her acting career during a Thursday, September 19, appearance on Good Morning America.

“I left at a time when it was also 10 years ago, I kind of felt like ‘I did it,’ you know?” Eva said. “I was like, ‘I just worked with Ryan Gosling, he was the best.’ It was such a high [of] my career to work with him and what we created together that I was like, ‘This is a good time to just Seinfeld it and walk out!’”

As for whether or not Eva intends to return to acting, she revealed, “I don’t know — if there’s interesting roles.”

The Other Guys star previously said it was a “no-brainer” to stop acting once she became a mom. “I still worked, I just didn’t act, because acting takes you on locations. It takes you away,” she said during a March interview on Today.