Reunited. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s son Saint West was spotted on a plane in Cody, Wyoming amid his parents’ marriage drama.

In new photos taken on Sunday, August 2, the 4-year-old could be seen stepping out of the family’s private plane with a bodyguard, though his mom and dad were nowhere to be found. It is not known if the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, and her rapper husband, 43, were inside the aircraft at the time.

Up until now, Saint has been spending time with Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. The Flip It Like Disick star, 37, was photographed playing with Saint and his sister North West on July 27. The coparents also took the kiddos on a trip to Balboa Island in Newport Beach, California.

The Kardashians are “rallying together” to “shield” the couple’s four children from the family turmoil, a source exclusively told In Touch amid rumors of divorce.

“Kourtney [Kardashian] has taken North, Saint and Chicago under her wing while Kim deals with the Kanye drama,” the insider added.

Kim has been “leaning on” the Poosh.com founder, 41, since Kanye’s controversial presidential campaign rally on July 19, where he said he wanted Kim to have an abortion when they first learned they were pregnant with North in 2012, an insider exclusively told Life & Style. The Skims founder “feels powerless” and thought her big sis could relate since she “went through years of the same family pressure to intervene.”

Following his rally appearance, Kanye posted a slew of tweets alleging Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner, were trying to “lock him up.” He also tweeted he’s been “trying to get divorced“ from Kim and suggested she cheated with Meek Mill, though he has since apologized.

Later, the KKW Beauty founder was spotted crying in the car with the “Love Lockdown” artist outside a Wendy’s near their ranch in Cody. Following their reunion, Kim flew back to Los Angeles without him.

Now, Kim is “trying to hold it together” for the sake of their children, a separate source told In Touch. Time will tell what happens next for the longtime pair, but mother-in-law Kris thinks, “If Kanye doesn’t get help now, [she] wants Kim to divorce him.”

