Family first. Kourtney Kardashian continues to spend time with Kim Kardashian’s kids amid drama with husband Kanye West. “Raise your hand if Auntie Kourtney is your favorite,” the Poosh.com founder, 41, captioned a series of sweet photos with niece Chicago West on Sunday, July 27.

Kourtney’s post comes less than a week after she took Kim and Kanye’s eldest children, North and Saint West, on vacation to Balboa Island in Newport Beach, California. The KKW Beauty mogul, on the other hand, hasn’t posted anything with her little ones since the “Fade” artist, 43, raised concerns over his mental health.

On July 19, Kanye made some controversial statements at a political rally in Charleston, South Carolina — including the admission he wanted Kim, 39, to terminate her pregnancy in 2012. Then, on July 20 and July 21, the Grammy winner went on a Twitter rant in which he accused the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her mother, Kris Jenner, of wanting to “lock” him up.

“He was telling the crowd about Kim’s accidental pregnancy with North, their discussion about having an abortion — private matters that Kim would never want [to be] discussed,” a source previously told Life & Style. “She’s scared of where [this] is headed and what he may do next.”

Kim explained Kanye experiences “heightened” pressure and isolation as a result of his bipolar disorder. “Those who are close [to] Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions,” she wrote in a lengthy statement on July 22.

According to the insider, Kim feels “powerless” over the situation but is “leaning on” Kourtney for support. The mother of three “went through years of the same family pressure to intervene” with her ex Scott Disick. As documented on KUWTK, the 37-year-old Talender founder has struggled with substance abuse and emotional trauma in the past.

In late April, Scott checked himself into a rehab facility in Colorado, where he stayed for less than a week before returning to Los Angeles. Even if Kourtney and Scott are no longer romantically involved, she remained by his side during that time.

“He’s so appreciative of the effort she’s making to help him on his road to recovery,” a separate source told Life & Style. “Scott says he doesn’t know how he would’ve survived the past few weeks without Kourtney’s support.”

Everyone in the Kardashian-Jenner camp is lucky to have Kourtney in their lives!

