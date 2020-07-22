Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Family first. Kourtney Kardashian is on vacation with Kim Kardashian’s kids North and Saint amid controversy surrounding their dad, Kanye West. “Haven’t been back since I was a little girl and it hasn’t changed,” Kourtney captioned a series of photos from Balboa Island in Newport Beach, California.

In the pictures, North, 8, and Saint, 4, seem to be having a blast with their cousins Penelope and Reign Disick. Kourtney’s post came shortly after Kim broke her silence on Kanye’s recent behavior — including a controversial political rally on Sunday, July 19, and a number of concerning Twitter posts on Monday, July 20, and Tuesday, July 21.

The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, reiterated that her husband, 43, has bipolar disorder and as a result, experiences “heightened” pressure and isolation. “Those who are close [to] Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions,” Kim wrote in a lengthy statement on Wednesday, July 22.

In the last week, the “I Love It” rapper has made several distressing claims, one of which alleged that Kim tried to fly to Wyoming “with a doctor” to “lock” him up following his statements at a campaign appearance in Charleston, South Carolina.

During his speech, Kanye claimed his father, Ray West, wanted his mother, Donda West, to have an abortion when she was pregnant with him. Additionally, the Chicago native admitted he wanted Kim to terminate her pregnancy when the pair found out they were expecting in 2012.

“He was telling the crowd about Kim’s accidental pregnancy with North, their discussion about having an abortion — private matters that Kim would never want [to be] discussed,” a source previously told Life & Style. “She’s scared of where [this] is headed and what he may do next.”

While the KKW Beauty mogul feels “powerless” over the situation, the insider assured Kim is “leaning on” Kourtney for support. The Poosh.com founder, 41, “went through years of the same family pressure to intervene” with her ex Scott Disick.

As documented on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Talentless founder has struggled with substance abuse and emotional trauma over the years. Even so, Kourtney always stuck by him — and clearly, she’s doing the same for Kim and Kanye.

