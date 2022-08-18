Sandra Bullock’s Braless Moments Are Stunning! See Photos of Her Sexiest Outfits Without a Bra

Sandra Bullock is a role model in Hollywood, being the witty yet humble person that she naturally is. The Miss Congeniality star is known for her impeccable comedic timing and her ability to switch gears to a more dramatic character. However, she isn’t only recognized for her acting chops — Sandra is also a fashion icon! From sleek ensembles to sexier braless outfits, the brunette beauty can rock anything she wears.

When she attended the March 2022 Los Angeles premiere of her comedy The Lost City, Sandra stepped out in a daring pink ombre ruffled slit gown, which included a plunging V-neck that revealed some skin. She completed the look with a pair of black thigh-high boots and a matching blazer.

The Academy Award winner doesn’t boast about her physical appearance, though. After she was named People’s 2015 “World’s Most Beautiful Woman,” Sandra explained how she reacted to the news.

“I’ve never been a great beauty,” the Blindside actress told the outlet that year. “I’ve never been the bombshell that was coveted. In an odd way, that made growing older a lot easier in this business. I guess I’m doing it on my own terms, and that is my wish for everyone.”

She then indicated that she believes “real beauty is quiet.”

“Especially in this town,” Sandra added. “It’s just so hard not to say, ‘Oh, I need to look like that.’ No, be a good person, be a good mom, do a good job with the lunch, let someone in front of you who looks like they’re in a bigger hurry. The people I find most beautiful are the ones who aren’t trying.”

Nevertheless, the Virginia native occasionally graces a red carpet event in her sexiest looks, from wearing scarlet red lipstick to adding some eyeliner every now and then.

Although fans are excited to see a new movie with her as the lead or as a supporting character, Sandra announced she was taking a hiatus from the spotlight during a March 2022 interview on CBS’ Sunday Morning.

“I don’t know what a while is,” the Proposal star said. “But, right now, work in front of the camera needs to take a pause. … I want to be home. I’m not doing anyone any favors who’s investing in a project if I’m saying, ‘I just want to be at home.’”

