Sandra Bullock’s Dating History: Ryan Gosling and More

Sandra Bullock has been one of Hollywood’s favorite leading ladies for decades. However, as much as fans loved seeing her on the silver screen, she has always remained pretty tight-lipped on her dating life. After a source exclusively revealed to Life & Style that friends of Kevin Costner are hoping he’ll date the Miss Congeniality star, people have become curious about Sandra’s dating history.
Sandra and Tate Donovan met on the set of Love Potion No. 9 in 1990, and sparks flew. The two went on to date for a few years before calling it quits in 1994. Years later, Sandra still spoke highly of Tate.
“You have one great love in life, and I’ve had it,” the Speed actress told Rolling Stone in 1997.
Don Padilla
Sandra took film tech Don Padilla as her date to the premiere of her movie The Net in 1995, but very little is known about their relationship. In 1996, Sandra said that she had been dating a “really sweet person” for 10 months, per E! News. While she never explicitly mentioned Don by name, most thought she was referring to him with the comment.
Matthew McConaughey
Matthew McConaughey and Sandra met on the set of their 1996 film A Time to Kill. They dated for a couple of years, and both of the stars kept their relationship out of the spotlight before splitting in 1998.
Bob Schneider
By 1999, Sandra had moved on to dating indie rocker Bob Schneider, who wrote and performed the song “Bullets” in Miss Congeniality. She spoke about their relationship during an interview with Cinema.com in 2000.
“As celebrities go, Bob and I have a very low-key relationship,” Sandra said. “It’s something I learned through trial and error.”
Ryan Gosling
Following her split from Bob, Sandra was linked to The Fall Guy star Ryan Gosling. The two met on the set of their film, Murder by Numbers. Ryan and Sandra briefly dated from 2002 to 2003, and both have spoken highly of one another since their split.
Jesse James
Sandra met Monster Garage star Jesse James in 2003 when she took her godson to tour West Coast Choppers where Jesse worked. They began dating soon after and officially tied the knot in 2005.
In 2010, a woman named Michelle “Bombshell” McGee claimed that she had an 11-month affair with Jesse, and shortly after, more women with similar claims came forward. By April 2010, Sandra had filed for divorce and it was finalized three months later in July.
Bryan Randall
In 2015, Sandra hired photographer Bryan Randall to take pictures at her son Louis’ birthday party. The two hit it off and went on to fall in love. Sandra and Bryan dated for eight years before Bryan tragically died from ALS in August 2023.
