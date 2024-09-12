Kevin Costner is under pressure to find himself an A-list girlfriend, and those close to the actor believe Sandra Bullock would fit the bill perfectly.

“The fact is, he’s turning 70 next year, and he doesn’t have a long-term partner,” a source in Kevin’s camp exclusively tells Life & Style of the 69-year-old Horizon: An American Saga star, who has had quite a tough year.

After he finalized his divorce from ex Christine Baumgartner, 50, in February, his passion project Horizon bombed at Cannes.

“Kevin and everybody around him know that a relationship with Sandra would solve a lot of problems for him,” the insider says. “She exactly fits what Kevin is looking for — she’s smart, she’s self-made and she’s incredibly wealthy.”

Adds the insider, “Kevin is allergic to gold-diggers, and the insane amount of legal fees he had to pay in his divorce last year is not something he ever wants to repeat.”

The Miss Congeniality star, 60, is single after her longtime partner, photographer Bryan Randall, died on August 5, 2023, at 57 following a private three-year battle with the progressive neurodegenerative disorder ALS. And while Kevin was briefly linked to singer Jewel, he is currently back on the market.

“This is literally the first time in 30 years where they have both been single and open to new relationships at the same time,” the insider points out.

The only thing standing in Kevin’s way, the source shares, “is his ego.”

JB Lacroix/FilmMagic

“Sandra is a naturally humble person who has never considered herself to be a ‘hot girl,’ but Kevin loves that he’s still a sex symbol against all odds,” says the source, noting how Kevin was “soaking up the spotlight in Cannes earlier this year” on the red carpet and posing for any and all photo shoots.

Still, Kevin seems open to finding love again since he’s not getting any younger. “He’s got his older daughters, who are utterly devoted to him and will make sure to take care of him in old age, but that’s not enough for Kevin and everybody knows it,” the insider says. “He likes living with a woman.”

The former Yellowstone star was married to Christine for 18 years before she filed for divorce in May 2023. Things between the couple became messy when Kevin requested that she move out of their shared marital home after paperwork filed by the Bull Durham actor’s lawyer on July 5, 2023, claimed that Christine refused to leave. The following week a judge ruled on Kevin’s behalf regarding the amount of child support he was required to pay the handbag designer. Kevin was ordered to pay $129,755 a month which was less than half of what Christine initially asked for.

Since he was burned in the divorce, a separate source told Life & Style in July that Kevin has “some rules” when it comes to getting in a new relationship.

“Kevin’s not opposed to dating an actress, but he wants a woman who wants to be loved — not one who’s on the fence about having a real relationship. She must love kids, have a career of some kind, and she must be open to signing a prenup,” said the source. “There’s no wiggle room on that one.”