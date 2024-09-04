Sandra Bullock stunned fans when she announced in 2022 that she was taking a hiatus from acting for the foreseeable future. “I’m so burnt out. I’m so tired, and I’m so not capable of making healthy, smart decisions, and I know it,” she confessed after releasing one of her last movies, The Lost City. She needed to be at home. “I just want to be 24/7 with my babies [Louis, 14, and Laila, 11] and my family. That’s where I’m gonna be for a while,” she explained before retreating from the spotlight.

What the public didn’t know at the time was that Sandra was also stepping back to care for her longtime partner, photographer Bryan Randall, who’d been diagnosed with a terminal health condition. Bryan tragically lost his fight in August 2023.

Now, a year after his death at 57 following a private three-year battle with the progressive neurodegenerative disorder ALS, Sandra’s life looks different than she imagined. “Her entire world collapsed when Bryan passed away,” says an insider, “but little by little, she’s been learning how to cope. Every day, it gets just a bit better.”

She celebrated her 60th birthday on July 26 — days before marking the anniversary of Bryan’s death — and found she was able to embrace the milestone and where she’s at now. “It’s weird because people seem to want us to be afraid of what it might look like when we get there,” Sandra said on August 12, while wishing her pal, Today show host Hoda Kotb, a happy 60th birthday in a video tribute. The Oscar winner made it clear she’s not intimidated by getting older. “Turns out it’s pretty damn great,” Sandra shared. In fact, she added, “it’s pretty awesome.”

Sandra has maintained a low profile while navigating her grief. She hasn’t attended any big Hollywood events or even walked a red carpet in nearly two-and-a-half years, though she has remained in touch with supportive showbiz friends like Jennifer Aniston, 55, and Keanu Reeves, 60, and sister Gesine Bullock-Prado, 54, who’s been “her rock,” says the insider. “Sandra’s keeping the details under wraps, but she’s been talking about some major travel plans and a couple of projects she’s always wanted to make.” The only film that’s publicly been confirmed is a future sequel to 1998’s Practical Magic.

Sandra Bullock Faced Her Grief

Daring to dream again has been part of her emotional recovery. “The biggest lessons Sandra has taken from this is that nothing lasts forever and take nothing for granted,” says the insider. “She’s learned a lot from Bryan and their relationship from his passing. She’s stronger than she gives herself credit for. She’s strong because she has to be.”

But she still had to start over and mend her broken heart — which has been traumatic, especially after losing the man she called “the love of my life” to such a cruel disease. “Bryan is always on her mind. It’s still raw, and life without him still doesn’t feel right,” says the insider. “She’s healing, but it’s a slow process.” She misses him — “his smile, his laugh, his hugs, his calm and steady tone with the kids. He made her and the children feel so safe,” adds the insider. “While she feels incredibly lucky and grateful to have had those eight years with Bryan,” whom she met when she hired him to photograph Louis’ birthday party 2015, five years after divorcing unfaithful husband Jesse James, 55, “she also feels cheated that he’s gone.”

Staying strong for Louis and Laila has been her priority this past year. “It helps her and the kids to talk about Bryan openly,” says the insider. “She feels keeping his memory alive is the best way to honor him.” As much as Sandra worries about her children though, says the insider, “the funny thing is that Louis and Laila try to support her just as much as she tries to comfort them. They’re always checking in on her.”

Sandra Bullock’s Next Chapter

Friends hope Sandra will find love again. “She’s not ready to date yet. Romance will have to happen when she’s not looking for it,” says the insider. “But whoever it is when the time is right will have some really big shoes to fill, because Bryan checked every box for her.” Right now, adds the insider, “Sandra’s just taking life one day at a time.”