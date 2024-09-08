Sarah Jessica Parker, 59, is reportedly heartbroken her SJP shoe collection has been knocked off its heels, a source exclusively dishes to Life & Style.

“The collapse of her shoe line has left SJP fearing the Sex and the City gravy train might be nearing its final stop,” confides the insider.

“She always knew this day would come when people move on from the iconic series, but it still feels surreal to her.”

“The moment has arrived. She doesn’t need more money — but she needs to remain relevant. It truly feels like the end of an era!”