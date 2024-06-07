He’s a proud dad! Scott Disick shared a photo of himself posing between ​son Mason Disick and one of his friends at Nobu as they celebrated the eldest Disick’s middle school graduation.

“Congratulations 2 my best friend in the world for graduatiuating [sic] middle school and now on to high school! Let’s go mart!!” Scott, 41, wrote alongside the photo.

The reality TV star was wearing cargo pants and a T-shirt while he had his arms propped up on both the boys’ shoulders standing in front of Nobu’s sign. However, that wasn’t the only middle school graduation celebration that Mason, 14, got to enjoy. His mom, Kourtney Kardashian, shared a clip on her Instagram Story that showed a Raising Canes food truck that she seemingly rented for Mason’s big day.

“School is out!! Hello summer!!” Kourtney, 45, wrote. The mom of four also posted a clip of a mechanical bull while Alice Cooper’s “School’s Out” played.

Scott hasn’t been in the public eye as much recently, but when he has been spotted out, fans quickly noticed how much weight the Flip It Like Disick alum had lost. His weight loss has been a popular topic during The Kardashians season 5 after fans spotted weight loss injections stored in his refrigerator. When Scott was showing Khloé Kardashian how he had stocked his fridge with healthy foods like almond milk and vegetables, boxes of the popular weight loss drug Mounjaro could be seen sitting in the butter compartment.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Scott began struggling with his weight after he suffered a back injury when he wrecked his Lamborghini in 2022.

“I made a right and then the curbs in that neighborhood are not flat curbs — they are kind of like little lips. So, the wheel came into the little lip and made it pull a little and by the time it pulled it smacked into a pillar,” he explained during a 2023 episode of The Kardashians. “It hit and did a somersault forward then hit then landed. I was up there [in my car] strapped in and hanging. Then I couldn’t get out and I tried the sunroof.”

Following the accident, Scott’s regular workout routine had to take a back seat while he recovered and led to him gaining weight. He was seen seeking treatment options during season 3 of The Kardashians, with Khloé, 39, along for support. Scott wanted to avoid surgery if possible, and that meant some intense physical therapy to help get him back in shape.