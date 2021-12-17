A hype man! Scott Disick left a flirty comment on Khloé Kardashian‘s sexy new Instagram photos.

“Fine American,” the Talentless founder, 38, wrote on Thursday, December 16, after the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, posted a series of sizzling snaps. In the pictures, Khloé is rocking voluminous curly blonde hair, low-rise white pants and a tan knitted crop top.

Since news of Tristan Thompson‘s paternity suit broke, Khloé “has been leaning” on Scott for support, a source revealed to In Touch earlier this month.

“Scott was the first person to check in and make sure Khloé was okay,” the insider added. “He’s always there in person or on FaceTime when she needs him. They make each other laugh, send cute gifts if the other person is having a down day and share inside jokes that no one else gets. He is helping take her mind off the situation.”

Tristan allegedly fathered a child with Houston-based personal trainer Maralee Nichols. In a child support lawsuit obtained by Life & Style, Maralee claims the baby was conceived on Tristan’s 30th birthday on March 13. At the time, the NBA star and Khloé, who share daughter True, were still together.

After Maralee gave birth, Scott made sure to comfort Khloé. “I love you @letthelordbewithyou. Thank you,” the Good American founder captioned a photo of flowers via Instagram Stories on December 5.

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Since Khloé and Tristan got together in 2016, they’ve been involved in a number of cheating scandals. Most notably, the Brampton, Canada, native, who also shares son Prince with ex Jordan Craig, hooked up with Kylie Jenner‘s ex-best friend Jordyn Woods in February 2019.

Despite Khloé’s relationship woes, Scott, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with Kourtney Kardashian, has always been by her side! “He’s extremely protective over her and doesn’t want to see her get hurt again,” a separate source previously told Life & Style. “Scott knows how to spot the red flags — if he thinks a guy is bad news, he’ll warn Khloé to steer clear.”