Week of September 10 through September 16

By astrologer Josephine Collins (Instagram: @josephinecollinsbooks)

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

This is your chance to go with the flow and enjoy taking life as it comes! Dressing to impress leaves the competition standing and your sparkling, upfront charm makes you a winner at love this week.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Success means keeping your eye on the ball, so clear the decks of anything you don’t need to deal with. Working on yourself and your confidence is a start and will lay a strong foundation for the future.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You’re at your attractive best, drawing friends and fans like a magnet. You just need to decide what you want to put your focus on, Scorpio.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

With a better life calling, you’ll want to keep your eyes open. Watch out for those subtle signals that point you in the right direction, especially when it comes to bringing in the cash.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your go-getting mood fires up your ambitions, urging you to look at creative ways to fulfill your potential. Consider working on your mind or taking a trip away!

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You move into this week on a wave of positivity, ready to follow your heart. It’s time to steer away from the mundane and think about what really gives you a buzz.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Good luck shimmers when you take your future into your own hands, Pisces. Your natural intuitive ability along with your people skills should set you on the right track.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

You’re red-hot and happening, Aries! With such a positive vibe hanging over your head at the moment, great things could happen.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Love and laughter reign as you get together with others for a good time. If you’re looking for a special connection, think slow and steady rather than an emotional roller coaster.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

With your golden mood lifting you into a better place, you’ll want to combine the cozy comforts of home with the desire to get together with the people you love. Enjoy!

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

As the pace picks up, you’re ready to multitask like a pro. Balance will be key, though, or you could find yourself doing too much at once.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Feeling discouraged? Good fortune smiles on forward motion, so don’t delay for too long or opportunities could slip through your fingers.

