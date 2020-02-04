Life & Style participates in affiliate marketing. Life & Style receives compensation for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Prices accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Selena Gomez is back on top, and we couldn’t happier to see her there. Her talent and confidence are inspiring, and her wardrobe? As impeccable as ever. She’s had such a big 2020 already, with her new album, Rare, and her new movie, Dolittle, being released just a week apart from each other. We all know what that means: plenty of appearances and endless fashion inspo!

Just the other day, Gomez was spotted in New York wearing a matching Totême set and sneakers, and we loved how her bold lipstick and hoops helped to pull the casual-chic look together. What we may have loved the most, however, was that amazing puffer coat she was wearing! It perfectly topped off her ensemble, and it looked incredibly warm. The best part? We recognized it and knew exactly where to buy it!

Get the Re:Down Sleeping Bag Puffer (traditional retail: $395) for just $198 at Everlane!

Gomez wore the Bone shade of this coat, but we have a total of three options including Ochre and Black right now. Everlane’s Re:Down outerwear is simply the best, made to provide the lightness and warmth of down without the cruelty or negative impact on our planet. That’s why the shell is made from 18 renewed plastic bottles and the down is 100% recycled, sanitized and inspected to give us that brand-new coat look, feel and construction…without anything actually being new!

Hundreds of reviewers love this puffer, saying that slipping it on is “like wearing a warm cloud.” They say it’s “extremely well constructed” as well as “on trend,” describing its design as “simple but chic.” When it comes to winter temperatures, they’re seriously backing up the functionality too, saying it keeps them “warm and comfortable even in the worst weather.”

This oversized coat may have “all the comfort of a sleeping bag,” but it’s outerwear, no doubt. That’s why it’s water-resistant and has windproof cuffs, as well as an insulated hood and button-tab pockets. Beat that, comforters! Bundle up with the contrasting black zipper and buttons (or matching, should you choose the black version) and it’ll be like you’re snuggled up in bed, but, you know, without the crazy bed head!

Winter weather can be a little rough, but this puffer coat is made to withstand temperatures even down to 10 degrees, so we feel ready to handle anything. And if we need a little refresh? We can just throw this coat right into the washing machine and dryer and have it looking and feeling as good as new! Recycled new, of course. Which is better than new new, so we’re seriously winning here. We’ll have to thank Gomez for all of this inspiration. It’s not often you can nab such a “rare” find, after all!

