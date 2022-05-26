Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson is a busy lady, raising her kids, Drew Hazel and Jett James East, with husband Andrew East. However, the 2008 Beijing Olympics balance beam gold medalist and all-around silver medalist occasionally takes time for herself. Sometimes, the mom of two sports her prettiest bikinis and swimsuits while hitting the beach!

“My little water baby hahaha kept trying to dive head first of the pad!!” Shawn captioned a July 2020 Instagram video of her lightly dragging baby Drew back to her on a water float. “Don’t worry … no tiny humans were harmed in the making of this video.”

In the clip, Shawn donned a deep red bikini top and bright red bottoms for the day out on the water.

While she enjoys posting funny videos and photos via her Instagram account, Shawn has also opened up about struggling with self-perception. In a June 2020 video posted by The East Family’s YouTube account, the 2007 World Champion revealed the extensive diets she previously went on.

“I started doing any and everything I possibly could to lose the weight and to look like I did at the Olympics,” Shawn said in the clip. “Because in my mind, everybody praised me for what I did at the Olympics. They praised who I was as a human being when I was there. And in my mind, if I could look like that — not necessarily compete or do gymnastics — but if I could be that person again, then the world would say that I was ‘enough’ and I was accepted.”

She then described the various measures she took to lose weight.

“I went through this dark kind of spiral for a few years on terrible medications and drugs that tried to ‘spike my metabolism’ and did nothing,” Shawn explained. “I took diuretics, I did every fad diet. I remember I went through a three-week phase where I ate nothing but raw vegetables.”

When recalling her time on season 8 of Dancing With the Stars, Shawn mentioned that she “had to deal with going through puberty on national television.”

“I’d gained about 15 pounds after the Olympics, and I thought that that was the worst thing in the entire world — which it wasn’t, it was healthy and normal,” the Iowa native noted.

Since she was only in her teens when she competed in gymnastics, Shawn reflected on how “every decision” she made at the time “was for the Olympics.”

“Every decision I made in my life up until that moment, for at least 13 of my 16 years, was based on gymnastics,” she added. “What it would take and what I needed to do to get to the Olympics. What I ate, who I hung out with, how I dressed … Now that the Olympics were over, I didn’t know how to function as a normal human being.”

After going through that difficult phase in her life, Shawn now encourages her fans to embrace self-love.

Scroll down to see Shawn’s bikini and swimsuit pictures!