What a darling little girl. Pretty Little Liars alum Shay Mitchell gave birth to her first child, daughter Atlas Noa, with boyfriend Matte Babel in October 2019 — and the tiny tot has only gotten cuter and cuter since.

The 33-year-old bombshell has been sharing the sweetest photos of her newborn since her birth, like the one accompanying this touching dedication from early November. “In my 32 years of life I thought I had seen a lot of places, experienced a lot of things, met a lot of people and felt love … then came you,” she gushed. “Truth is I had no idea I was capable of loving anything like this before you arrived.”

She added, “Just know, sweet girl — Whatever you choose to do in this world, whoever you choose to love, wherever you choose to go, I will always be your biggest fan. I am already so proud to be your Mama. PS: The days of dressing you up as burritos and other snacks has only just begun.”

The actress has been raving about her pregnancy since day one. “Does this mean I’m allowed to drive in the carpool lane at all times now?” the You alum captioned her announcement in June 2019, about six months into the gestation period.

At the time, she also shared a cute YouTube video documenting her journey up to that moment — and even revealed why she kept the special news under wraps for so long. “When you’re in the public eye, there are some things [sic] you want to keep a secret until you feel ready … this for me, has been the hardest,” she explained her decision. “This is going to be really fun and awesome when I’m not trying to hide it anymore.”

Plus, now that she’s not hiding it, she’s more than willing to clap back on fans who make silly comments about the gorgeous pics she takes with her baby girl.

“I missed the part in the baby books that stated I had to maintain eye contact with my daughter while she feeds rather than capturing an amazing moment we were having,” she told a fan who had a problem with a gorgeous professional shot of Shay breastfeeding. “[Please], let me know where I can download your parenting manual, I’ll get right on it!”

