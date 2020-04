Switching It Up

The suitcase designer not only debuted a bob for the Us Weekly Most Stylish New Yorkers party, but she wore this patterned black and silver short dress. “Tried out a new look for this party, and I have no regrets. (Yay for the non-committal bangs!) And huge thank you to @dundasworld for letting me wear this dress. I promise not to break the zipper next time,” she wrote on social media.