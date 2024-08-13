Simone Biles Is Home After Olympics: 'Never Been so Happy'

Simone Biles is back home after a busy few weeks in Paris. Following her successful run at the 2024 Olympics and a wild night out after the Sunday, August 11, closing ceremony, the gymnast revealed that she landed back in the United States on Monday, August 12.

After sharing a photo of her plane approaching her home country, Simone, 27, posted a makeup-free selfie from bed with the caption, “Never been so happy.”

Simone had been in Paris since the middle of July ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games. After performing in the qualifying round, she began several days of competition on July 30, when she competed in the team finals with her USA teammates Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, Hezly Rivera and Jade Carey. The women took home the gold medal.

simonebiles/Instagram

The Ohio native then went on to compete in the individual all-around and vault, where she won two more gold medals. After not placing on the balance beam, Simone then won silver in floor exercise on August 5.

She then had several days free to explore the city and watch other sporting events before the closing ceremony. “such an honor,” she wrote on Instagram afterward. “I haven’t found the right words to describe my olympic experience, it’s been a whirlwind… but I do know, I’ll be forever grateful to represent the united states.”

After the closing ceremony, Simone hit the town for a night out, which admittedly took a toll when she woke up the following morning. “The reason I’m unwell this morning,” she captioned an Instagram Story video from the club. In a separate video, she added, “If you see me out at the club, pls tell me to go home. For my own sake & health in the am,” along with a crying laughing emoji.

This successful Olympic run comes after Simone withdrew from multiple events due to a mental block called the “twisties” at the 2020 Games. While she once feared she would never compete again, the professional athlete came back better than ever in Paris. She also is not ruling out a return to the mat during the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

“You never say never,” she admitted after the vault final. “The next Olympics is on home turf, so you never know. I’m just gonna relax and see where life takes me.”

However, she later clarified that she didn’t want to be asked questions about her future at this time. “you guys really gotta stop asking athletes what’s next after they win a medal at the Olympics,” she wrote on X. “let us soak up the moment we’ve worked our whole lives for.”

Simone previously won gold medals for team competition, individual all-around, vault and floor at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, as well as a bronze on balance beam. She also took home silver as part of Team USA at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, along with a bronze on balance beam, the only individual event she competed in. She is the most decorated gymnast in history.