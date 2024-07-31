Jade Carey was noticeably missing from her Olympic teammates’ gold medal TikTok video, but Simone Biles is clearing up the confusion about her absence.

When one fan commented on Simone’s TikTok and asked, “WHERE IS MISS JADE??”, the gymnast replied, “She went to the bathroom & then we haven’t seen her since,” along with a “face with tears of joy” emoji.

After Simone, 27, Jade, 24, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee and Hezly Rivera took home gold in the team competition on Tuesday, July 30, they celebrated by capturing some A-plus content. First, in a video posted to Suni’s page, she and Jordan, 23, mouthed along to Kanye West’s lyrics, “Everybody wants to know what I’d do if I didn’t win,” and Jade was seen in the background. The footage then flipped to show Suni, 21, and Jordan with Simone and Hezly, 16, as they finished the quote, “I guess we’ll never know.”

By that point, Jade was MIA, and she was also not with the other four ladies in Simone’s video, which featured them pretending to chew on their medals. The comments section was flooded with fans questioning why Jade wasn’t featured in the clip.

Unfortunately, Jade has admittedly not been feeling her best amid the 2024 Olympics. During the qualifying round on Sunday, July 28, Jade fell during her floor routine. Afterward, she revealed, “I just have not been feeling well the past few days and haven’t been able to eat or anything. I had, like, no energy today and didn’t really have a sense of what was going on in my head. So, I just kind of wanted people to know that, so they know that there’s actually something wrong.”

During the team finals, commentator Laurie Hernandez revealed that she had texted Jade on the morning of Tuesday, July 30, and found out that the Olympian was still feeling “dizzy” and unable to eat. However, Jade still competed in the vault portion of the competition and absolutely crushed it, helping to earn her team the top honor. She will return to the mat on Saturday, August 3, to compete in the individual vault competition.

Despite her illness, Jade was all smiles as she celebrated with her team after their gold medal win. The women jumped up and down and posed for photos with the American Flag to commemorate their victory. Footage showed Simone and Suni planning out their TikTok content just moments after the win, which fans noted in the comments section of the videos.

“Who else saw Suni and Simone talk about making this after they won gold,” one person wrote. Another added, “the fact that on tv you heard her talking about this with suni.”

The Olympics journey is far from over for these ladies. On Thursday, August 1, Simone and Suni will compete in the individual all-around competition. Then, Simone and Jade will compete on vault on Saturday, August 3, followed by Suni taking on the uneven bars on August 4. Women’s gymnastics concludes on August 5, which will include Simone and Suni competing on balance beam, as well as Simone and Jordan competing on floor.