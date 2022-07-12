She’s more than just Simone Biles‘ sister! Adria Biles is making a name for herself on TV with an appearance on the reality show Claim to Fame, which premiered via ABC in July 2022. Keep reading for more details on Adria, including age, career and more.

Who Is Adria Biles?

Other than being the sister of Simone, she’s pretending to be Louise on Kevin and Frankie Jonas‘ Claim to Fame reality competition show. The series stars a group of celebrity relatives, but there’s a twist: no one knows to whom each other is related. Adria, for one, revealed her identity to viewers during the first episode. Her famous sibling was only hidden for so long as her fellow contestants were quick to realize that Simone was her sister due to their resemblance.

ABC/John Fleenor

How Old Is Adria Biles?

She was born on January 27, 1999, and is younger than the Olympic gymnast.

Adria and Simone have a few other siblings as well. They share sister Ashley and bother Tevin. When Simone and Ashley’s grandparents, Ron and Nellie Biles, adopted them, Ron Jr. and Adam Biles — formerly their uncles — became their brothers as well.

“Growing up, my biological mom was suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and she was in and out of jail,” Simone shared of her family life on Dancing With the Stars in 2017. “I never had a mom to run to. I do remember always being hungry and afraid. At 3 years old, I was placed in foster care. … Whenever we had visits with my grandpa, I was so excited.”

What Is Adria Biles Job?

In February 2020, Adria revealed on Twitter that she was “in a program right now for dental assisting, then I want to do hygiene.”

Just like her sister, Adria used to be a gymnast.

What Has Adria Biles Said About Her Sister Simone Biles?

Adria called Simone “fearless” during a piece written for ESPN in 2016. She recounted the days leading up to Simone’s appearance at the Olympics in Rio, recalling that fans in Brazil would often confuse her for Simone.

“We do look alike, I’ll give them that. But I’m about 5-foot-2. Simone is 4-foot-8. I’m a good head taller than her. When we are side by side, people can definitely tell us apart,” Adria wrote, in part. “We’ve always had a lot of fun together. If I could do anything in the world with her, right now, we’d go ice skating. We’ve always been so busy that we just haven’t had time. This year, we’re doing it.”

Adria went on to confirm that “Simone is as outgoing as she seems” and “is always laughing.” She concluded her piece, writing, “She’s also kind and humble, and I’m so proud to have her as my sister. I look up to her in every way.”