Wow! Olympic gymnast Simone Biles stunned in a light-pink dress on the red carpet at the 2021 MTV VMAs on Sunday, September 12.

The gymnast, 24, wore a one-shoulder, faint-pink dress that featured a flattering side slit to showcase her legs while teasing she would be on-stage later in the show.

This marks the second time the elite athlete has attended the annual awards show. She last made an appearance at the 2016 event alongside four of the Final Five — Aly Raisman, Madison Kocian and Laurie Hernandez — with whom she competed as Team USA in Rio de Janeiro. Final Five teammate Gabby Douglas had to sit the VMAs out due to being hospitalized at the time.

The four-time gold medalist looked amazing both years on the red carpet — but she is dedicated to breaking boundaries surrounding beauty standards. “I’m tired of everything in life being turned into a competition, so I’m standing up for myself and for everyone else that has gone through the same,” Simone revealed via Instagram in February 2020. “Today, I say I am done competing versus beauty standards and the toxic culture of trolling when others feel as though their expectations are not met because nobody should tell you or I what beauty should or should not look like.”

When the Ohio native isn’t being a fashion icon or wowing on the red carpet, you can find Simone hanging out with her boyfriend, NFL player Jonathan Owens. “He would say I slid into his DMs. I saw him and I was like, ‘Oh, he’s pretty cute,’ so I said hi,” Simone told the Wall Street Journal in August 2021 about how she and the Houston Texans star met. “And then, I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then, we went to hang out a week or two later.”

The dynamic duo celebrated their one-year anniversary last month. “He’s a real man. I love him. We have a great time together,” she gushed over the football star during a January 2021 livestream interview on the Today show. “Our personalities match right up. We have the same sense of humor. He’s just great. He’s an athlete, too, so we really understand each other, and I think that’s why our relationship has been seamless.”

Keep scrolling to see Simone’s VMA look.