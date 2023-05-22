Reunited! Sister Wives star Janelle Brown went on an adventure with Christine Brown and her fiancé, David Woolley, following their splits from Kody Brown.

“We went RZR riding with a couple special guests this weekend!” Christine, 51, captioned a video of her, Janelle, 54, and Savanah Brown sitting in an open-air RZR vehicle as David, 59, drove.

Throughout the clip, the group laughed and playfully screamed as they enjoyed the excursion. David pointed out the next hill he planned to drive up, which Janelle admitted “scares [her] more” than the previous route they took.

One day earlier, Janelle took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that she and Savanah, 18, had reunited with the engaged couple in Moab, Utah.

“In Moab, Utah, today to play with Christine, David, Savanah and some friends,” the TLC personality wrote on Saturday, May 20. “It’s always a debate for me about getting up early and getting a workout in. Today I kicked my excuses in the butt.”

Despite no longer being sister wives, Christine and Janelle have remained close. In April, Janelle revealed that she took a “short trip to hang out” with Christine and some of her kids.

The Cooking with Just Christine star announced her split from Kody, 54, in November 2021.

Meanwhile, In Touch confirmed Janelle and the Brown patriarch called it quits in December 2022.

“Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” the source said at the time, adding that the mother of six “outgrew him.”

Christine revealed her romance with David on Valentine’s Day in 2023. The pair embarked on a whirlwind romance and announced their engagement two months later.

“We’re engaged! David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES!” the reality star wrote via Instagram on April 13. “I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day!”

While Christine has found love with David, Janelle is seemingly loving her life as a single lady.

On May 17, fans wondered if the Utah native had a new man in her life when they seemingly spotted a mystery boyfriend in an Instagram photo of her RV. “Janelle is that the new boyfriend hiding?” one fan asked in the comments section.

She quickly shut down the rumors by responding, “Haha no its Gabe. But my children and grandchildren are the true loves of my life.”

In addition to Gabe, 21, and Savanah, Janelle and Kody share children Garrison, Hunter, Logan and Madison.