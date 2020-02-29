Fun in the sun! Sofia Richie showed off her cute leopard print bucket hat while driving out to have a “beach day” on February 28. Needless to say, we’re totally jealous of the stylish 21-year-old’s day in the sunshine. Bring back summer, we miss it too much.

In the series of four photos from her day on the water, the blonde beauty could be seen rocking the trendy hat along with sunglasses as she made her way to the seaside spot. She also showed off her view from her towel and some snacks she brought with her for the day.

It definitely seemed like a sweet and relaxing outlet for the influencer — but we were bummed to notice she wasn’t enjoying some girl time with BFF Kylie Jenner while the makeup mogul embarked on her own beach getaway. Considering how close the girls are, it seems strange that she wouldn’t come out for the trip.

“Kylie’s sisters tend to ‘yes’ her so she started going to Sofia for advice and very quickly Kylie was really surprised by how much they had in common,” an insider told Life & Style exclusively in January. “Don’t forget that Sofia grew up in a famous household, too. And, she has a famous sister, too, and she understands — even if it’s on a smaller level — everything that Kylie is going through. Now they’re like sisters — they share clothes and style tips and just genuinely like hanging out with each other.”

Plus, the twosome has a solid foundation that was built on trust — and you can’t buy that kind of connection. “Kylie and Sofia really first bonded over the fact that Kylie doesn’t have many people to confide in. Besides her sisters, that is,” a source continued about Kar-Jenner crew. “Sofia was always around the family and Kylie always knew she was very trustworthy because she’d never betray Scott — even if they broke up — and spill Kardashian secrets.”

Though we're sad Ky and Sof weren't together for an epic beach day, we're glad both gals got a taste of some sunshine.