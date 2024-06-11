When Sofia Vergara got Joe Manganiello’s first initial inked on her wrist, she thought that their marriage, much like the tattoo, would last a lifetime. But in July of 2023, the Deal or No Deal Island host, 47, filed to end their seven-year union. (“He wanted to have kids,” the Modern Family star, 51, confessed. “I didn’t want to be an old mom.”)

Not long after their split, Sofía began dating orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman, 49. “How lucky can I be that the guy that I’m going out [with] has the same initial,” she joked during a recent appearance on The Talk. In all seriousness, though, a source exclusively tells Life & Style the actress wasn’t expecting to find love again, but “she is so happy that she did.” And while Sofía’s divorce from Joe was only finalized in April, she’s already talking about the possibility of another marriage in her future.

“Sofía didn’t think she’d meet someone so perfect for her — Justin checks off all the things she wants in a partner,” a second source exclusively tells Life & Style. “He’s handsome, independent, smart, makes Sofía feel safe, and he’s not an actor. It’s no wonder why she wants to marry him!”