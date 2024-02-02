Sofía Vergara is one of the most eligible bachelorettes in Hollywood following her July 2023 divorce from Joe Manganiello, but maybe not for long! The Modern Family alum has been spotted on multiple steamy nights out with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman and fans are curious about her new boyfriend.

Who Is Dr. Justin Saliman?

Dr. Justin Saliman is a Stanford sports medicine trained orthopedic surgeon, operating out of Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Hospital.

“He is the founder of Ceterix® Orthopaedics and the inventor of the NovoStitch® Pro Meniscal Repair System, which was acquired by a large medical device company called Smith & Nephew in 2019,” his biography stated on his official website. “He is specialized in joint preserving minimally invasive techniques to repair injuries to the shoulder, hip, and knee to prevent arthritis and prevent the need for joint replacement later in life.”

Prior to his fellowship at Stanford, he earned his medical degree at the University of Colorado School of Medicine and went on to complete orthopaedic surgery residency at St. Luke’s-Roosevelt Hospital Center of Columbia University in New York City.

How Did Sofia Vergara and Justin Saliman Meet?

“They were introduced by mutual friends, so Sofía didn’t go in totally blind. He was vetted, so to speak,” a source exclusively told Life & Style after the pair were spotted publicly for the first time on October 20, 2023. “Justin impressed her right off the bat by showing up to their first date with flowers and her favorite champagne.”

Has Justin Saliman Met Sofia’s Friends and Family?

Since their romance sparked, the pair have reportedly been inseparable. “Justin hasn’t just charmed Sofía,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in November 2023. “He’s met a bunch of her family and friends, and they’ve all given him the thumbs up. Sofía seems very happy.”

Why Did Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Divorce?

Joe filed for divorce from Sofía in July 2023, listing their date of separation as July 2. At that time, Sofía was 50 years old and Joe was 46 and the estranged couple had different opinions about wanting to start a family.

“My marriage broke up because my husband was younger,” the Griselda actress later confirmed in January 2024. “He wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom. I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore.”

Sofía shares a son, Manolo, with her ex-husband Joe Gonzalez while the Magic Mike actor has no children of his own. The actress was only 19 years old when she gave birth to her son in 1991. “I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother,” she admitted. “So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children.”