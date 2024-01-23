why did sofia vergara joe manganiello split kids drama

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello split in July 2023, with the actor filing for divorce just days after they shocked fans with the breakup announcement. So, why did their relationship fall apart after nearly 8 years of marriage?

Why Did Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Split?

In Joe’s divorce documents, he listed his and Sofia’s date of separation as July 2, 2023. At that time, Sofia was 50 years old and Joe was 46. The estranged couple had different opinions about wanting to start a family.

“My marriage broke up because my husband was younger,” Sofia confirmed in January 2024. “He wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom. I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore.”

The Modern Family star has a son, Manolo, with her ex-husband, Joe Gonzalez, while the True Blood alum has no children of his own. Sofia was just 19 years old when she gave birth to Manolo in 1991. “I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother,” Sofia admitted. “So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children.”

She also pointed out that she was “almost in menopause” and didn’t think it would be “the natural way of things” for her to have another child. “When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while,” the Colombia native said. “Then I’ll give it back to him and go on with my life. That’s what I have to do.”

Days before she made the confession, Sofia spoke about the breakup for the first time during a January 14, 2024, interview. “Of course, you’re up there [in the headlines] and that’s part of being a celebrity,” she said. “I knew it was going to happen. You can’t hide those things. It wasn’t bad. I have to say the press was very respectful and very nice. I thought that they were going to invent more things, you know, how they usually [do]. I was just kind of surprised. They kind of just said what it was and that was it.”

When Did Joe Manganiello File for Divorce From Sofia Vergara?

Sofia and Joe announced their split via a joint statement on July 17, 2023. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” they said. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Joe filed his divorce documents two days later on July 19, 2023. He listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for his filing. The pair had a prenup in place, which dictated how their assets were divided.

Who Is Joe Manganiello Dating Now?

Joe has been dating Caitlin O’Connor, who is 13 years his junior, since September 2023. The two first connected at an afterparty for the HBO docuseries Winning Time, where they reportedly met for the first time in a hot tub.

In December 2023, Joe and Caitlin made their relationship official by making their red carpet debut at the Children of Armenia Fund Gala in New York City.

Who Is Sofia Vergara Dating Now?

Sofia was first linked to orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman in October 2023. The pair was photographed attending Kim Kardashian’s birthday dinner together in Los Angeles. They were also spotted on another date night the following month.

“They like each other a lot but Sofia is also taking things slow,” a source told Entertainment Tonight in November 2023. “Sofia and Justin have a lot of fun together and [she] always keeps everyone around her laughing and in positive spirits.”