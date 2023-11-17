Joe Manganiello isn’t the only one moving on! Shortly after he went public with new girlfriend Caitlin O’Connor, Sofía Vergara was spotted on October 20 grabbing dinner with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman at Funke in Beverly Hills. “They were introduced by mutual friends, so Sofía didn’t go in totally blind. He was vetted, so to speak,” a source exclusively spills to Life & Style.

“Justin impressed her right off the bat by showing up to their first date with flowers and her favorite champagne.” Since then, the Modern Family alum, 51, and her new beau have become inseparable. “Justin hasn’t just charmed Sofía,” says the source. “He’s met a bunch of her family and friends, and they’ve all given him the thumbs up. Sofía seems very happy.”